Winnipeg police seize drugs, cash
A weeks-long investigation and the execution of a search by Winnipeg police led to the seizure of drugs, cash and the arrest of a 28-year-old man from Calgary.
On March 24, members of the WPS searched a home in the 900 block of Weatherdon Ave., located in Winnipeg’s Grant Park neighbourhood.
WPS said the search found a quantity of fentanyl and Percocet tablets, valued at almost $12,000, about $30,000 in cash, a switchblade and other items that could be used for trafficking drugs.
An additional $3,225 and three cell phones was found in the suspect’s vehicle.
Joshua Ari Matteo Saunders was arrested and detained in custody. He faces multiple charges related to drug trafficking, fail to comply and possession of stolen property and a weapon.
None of the charges have been proven in court.
