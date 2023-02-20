Winnipeg police seize semi-automatic rifle with modified magazine in residential yard

Police in Winnipeg say they recovered a semi-automatic rifle with a magazine that had been modified to hold extra rounds when they responded to a weekend gun call.

They say officers were alerted to a report of a man with a firearm in a neighbourhood in the city's north end on Saturday afternoon, and a man matching the suspect's description was located and arrested.

In a residential yard within the same block of the arrest, police say they found a loaded sawed-off Kodiak WK180C semi-automatic rifle with a magazine containing .223 calibre ammunition.

Police say the rifle's serial number had been obliterated, and the magazine had been altered to increase its capacity to hold additional rounds.

The 23-year-old man who was arrested faces numerous firearms charges, including two counts of possession of a firearm or ammunition contrary to a prohibition order.

Police say they notified Correctional Service Canada after learning the man was a parolee from the Edmonton Institution, and he remains in custody.

