Winnipeg Police Service asking people to avoid Nairn testing site as facility reaches capacity Tuesday
CTVNewsWinnipeg.ca Digital Editorial Producer
Devon McKendrick
Winnipeg police are asking the public to not attend the Nairn Avenue COVID-19 test site for the rest of the day.
Police said Tuesday the site is at capacity and no one else will be accepted at the site unless they already have an appointment.
Police are also asking people to avoid the area as the traffic from the site is causing delays.
Manitoba added 825 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday and as part of the daily update, officials said 3,266 tests were performed on Monday.
Manitoba's five-day test positivity rate is 21.9 per cent.
