Winnipeg police share unreleased image of missing woman in renewed call for answers

Winnipeg police released a new image of a 31-year-old woman who has been missing since early last year on Friday in the hope it may generate new leads on her whereabouts.

Winnipeg Police Service (WPS) shared the new photo of Ashlee Shingoose in a news release, adding her hair may be cut short.

Shingoose was last seen in the area of 180 Henry Avenue in Winnipeg on March 11, 2022. She was reported missing December 7 of the same year.

On Friday, WPS said they are investigating unconfirmed sightings of Shingoose from last November.

Members of St. Theresa Point First Nation are in Winnipeg helping with search efforts.

Shingoose is described as 5’5” with a thin build, brown hair, and brown eyes.

Police said they are concerned for Shingoose's well-being.

Anyone with information is asked to call the WPS Missing Persons Unit at 204-986-6250.

-with files from CTV's Katherine Dow