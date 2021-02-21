Winnipeg police are investigating the death of a woman in a downtown bus shelter Saturday afternoon.

Emergency crews received a medical distress call and arrived at Portage Avenue and Edmonton Street around 3:30 pm, according to a police release.

They found a woman in a Winnipeg transit bus shelter.

She was taken to hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Police call her death sudden but say it’s not considered suspicious at this stage of the investigation.

The cause of death is unknown at this time.