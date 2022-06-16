Winnipeg police searching for suspect wanted in two homicides

Officers with the Winnipeg Police Service are searching for a suspect who is wanted in two homicides.

On Thursday, police said they issued a warrant for second-degree murder for Leah Carol Clifton, 34, in the death of Doris Lydia Trout, 25.

Trout’s body was found in the common area of an apartment building in the 400 block of Kennedy Street in May.

Police note that Clifton is also wanted for the February 2022 homicide of Heather Beardy, who was found dead in the 400 block of Furby Street.

Clifton’s current location remains unknown and police are asking the public for help in determining her whereabouts. Officers say she is “actively evading police.”

Police describe Clifton as five-foot-six, 140 to 150 pounds, with a medium build. She has a tattoo that says ‘RIP DEAN’ on the right side of her neck. Officers note she is known to change her appearance, including her hair colour.

Officers are reminding the public that Clifton is considered armed and dangerous and should not be approached.

Clifton is one of two suspects in Trout’s death, with homicide investigators arresting and charging Meagan Leigh Beaulieu, 27, for second-degree murder in the death of the 25-year-old woman. Beaulieu has also been charged with failure to attend court (release order) and failure to comply with a probation order,

The charges against Clifton and Beaulieu have not been proven in court.

According to Const. Claude Chancy of the Winnipeg Police Service said the suspects were involved with the “drug subculture.”

“When we have people that are involved in the drug subculture it’s not unlike them to be together in different locales and circumstances,” he said at a news conference on Thursday.

Anyone with information on Clifton’s location is asked to call Winnipeg police at 204-986-6508, Crime Stoppers at 204-786-8477, or 911. Investigators believe she’s in Winnipeg.

“The reason why we’re here and asking for public assistance is Ms. Clifton, she knows that she’s wanted by police. She is actively evading police,” Chancy said.

“Homicide investigators have made diligent efforts in trying to arrest and bring her to answer for her charges.”

— With files from CTV’s Charles Lefebvre.