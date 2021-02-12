Winnipeg police will give an update on a fatal stabbing in a parking lot that occurred last summer.

Officers will hold a news conference at 1 p.m. at police headquarters. CTV News Winnipeg will live-stream the event.

The incident occurred in a parking lot in the northwest corner of Lagimodiere and Fermor Avenue on July 23, 2020.

Ryan Kelly Legary, 43, was taken to hospital in critical condition following the stabbing, where he died from his injuries. His death was the 23rd homicide in Winnipeg in 2020.

No arrests were made.

At the time of the incident, police said it appeared an altercation occurred before the stabbing, but no details were provided. During the news conference, police also plan to provide details on two vehicle pursuit arrests as well as a wellbeing arrest.

This is a developing story. More details to come.

-With files from CTV's Kayla Rosen