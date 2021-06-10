Homicide unit investigating downtown area death

The homicide unit has taken over an investigation after police received reports of someone being shot in the downtown area.

Thursday morning, just after midnight, police said officers were called to the 300 block of Kennedy Street. When they arrived they found a man who had been shot and was seriously injured lying outside.

Police officers gave the man emergency first aid before he was taken to hospital in critical condition where he died from his injuries.

The man has been identified as Marlon Jose Chamorro-Gonzales, 48, from Winnipeg.

If anyone has information about the incident, they are asked to call 204-986-6508 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-8477.

POLICE INVESTIGATING STABBING

While officers were guarding the scene on Kennedy Street, police said a man who was not related to the scene went up to the officers saying he had been stabbed.

Police provided medical assistance to the 47-year-old man and he was eventually taken to hospital in unstable condition.

He has since been upgraded to stable, but police said the man has not been able to provide any information or details about the suspect or the incident that took place.

Police are asking anyone who might have information to call 204-986-6219 or Crime Stoppers.