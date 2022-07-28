Winnipeg police to speak on spike in 'Grandparent Scams'

The Winnipeg Police Service is reporting a spike in local ‘Grandparent Scams,’ a scheme that targets the elderly under the guise of collecting bail money for grandchildren or other family members.

On Thursday at 10:30 a.m., police are holding a news conference to speak on the increase in this type of scheme. CTV News Winnipeg will live-stream the event.

Officers said they’ve seen 15 incidents over the past six days, resulting in about $100,000 in losses.

CTV News Winnipeg will provide more details as they become available.

- With files from CTV’s Katherine Dow.