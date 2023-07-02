Winnipeg police track down homicide suspect in B.C.
Winnipeg police have captured a murder suspect who fled to B.C. after a shooting in the Exchange District last November.
A 21-year-old man had been found in the 200 block of McDermot Avenue suffering from a gunshot wound. He was rushed to hospital in critical condition but succumbed to his injuries. The suspect fled before police arrived.
Through their investigation, police learned he had gone to British Columbia immediately after the incident. Police identified a home in Langley, B.C. and got a warrant for the suspect's arrest.
On June 22, 2023, the B.C. Combined Forces Special Enforcement Unit (BCCFSEU) arrested the suspect. He was turned over to Winnipeg police investigators in Langley and flown back to Winnipeg to be processed.
Police say the suspect and the victim were previously known to one another.
Shiv Austin Harper, 20, of Winnipeg, faces second-degree murder charges, among others. All charges have yet to be proven in court.
He remains behind bars.
Anyone with information or video footage pertaining to the incident is asked to contact investigators at 204-986-6508 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-8477 (TIPS).
