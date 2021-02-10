Winnipeg police have arrested a second suspect in a carjacking that left the victim seriously hurt after he was run over by his own car.

The incident took place on the morning of April 20, 2020, in the area of Bannerman Avenue and Charles Street.

Officers said they were called to the scene around 8:40 a.m., after a 68-year-old man was seen lying in a back lane.

Police said the carjacking took place when the man was getting into his car and was confronted by two people—a male and a female.

Officers allege the victim was then hit with an object and pulled out of his car.

Police note the suspects drove away in the car and ran over the victim, which caused serious injuries.

The man was taken to the hospital in unstable condition.

Then, around 9:30 a.m., police saw a female driving a stolen car in the area of McPhillips Street and Mapleglen Drive.

Officers attempted to stop and contain the car, but the female drove off at a high rate of speed, which started a police pursuit. The stolen car was later abandoned in the Riverbend area.

Around noon, the Winnipeg Police Service received a call from a resident in the Riverbend area who heard a female call for help from inside a garbage bin.

Officers responded to the call and identified this female as a suspect in the carjacking. They allege she got stuck in the garbage bin while trying to hide from the police.

The suspect was also found with the stolen car’s keys.

A 16-year-old female was charged with a number of offences including robbery, aggravated assault and dangerous operation of a conveyance. She was taken into custody.

The police’s Major Crimes Unit continued to investigate, and with the help of the Forensic Identification Section, they used DNA to identify the second suspect.

On Feb. 8, 2021, detectives went to the Headingley Correctional Centre and arrested a suspect.

Ted Wayne Ivan Cook, 24, has been charged with robbery and aggravated assault. He is in custody.

None of the charges related to this incident have been proven in court.