Winnipeg police waiting for autopsy result following suspicious death
CTVNewsWinnipeg.ca Editorial Producer
Kayla Rosen
Officers with the Winnipeg Police Service are on scene of what they are calling a “suspicious” death.
As of Tuesday morning, officers were still at the scene of the incident in the 400 block of Elgin Avenue. Police are waiting on an autopsy result.
Officers were first called to the incident on Sunday evening.
Police said the victim is male, but had no other details to provide.
The investigation continues.
