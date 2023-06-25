Winnipeg Police warn residents after 9-year-old mauled by coyote
A 9-year-old boy is recovering after being mauled by a coyote on the outskirts of the city Saturday evening.
The Winnipeg Police Service (WPS) said it happened around 6:50 p.m. near the corner of Popko Crescent and Knowles Avenue.
Investigators said a 15-year-old girl and her 9-year-old brother were walking in the area when they noticed a coyote. They ran away and the coyote began chasing them. The 9-year-old was mauled, sustaining multiple injuries.
Police said an area resident chased the coyote away. The boy was rushed to hospital in stable condition.
The Conservation Officer Service has been brought in to the investigation.
CTV News Winnipeg was able to find the coyote and alert authorities. Winnipeg police had a nearby area cordoned off Sunday afternoon.
The WPS is warning residents that if a coyote approaches, you should become large and loud to deter it, a practice known as hazing. People can raise a jacket or another piece of clothing their head to appear larger. A safety whistle is another option for creating noise.
-
