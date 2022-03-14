Winnipeg police warning of 'concerning' thefts where suspect attempts to distract victim

Officers with the Winnipeg Police Service are warning the public about three “concerning” thefts that happened between March 11 and 14 where the suspects made persistent attempts to distract the victims.

Police noted that in all the incidents the victims were women shopping on Regent Avenue or McPhillips Street.

The first theft took place on March 11 when a woman in her 70s, who was shopping on Regent Avenue, was approached by a man.

Officers allege the victim was “intentionally” distracted and had her wallet stolen from her shopping cart. The woman’s bank account was later accessed, but the transaction was denied.

On the same day, the second victim, who is also a woman in her 70s, was in the parking lot of a McPhillips Street grocery store when she was approached by two men.

Police said the woman was distracted by being told that her car was on fire, and while she investigated this non-existent fire, her wallet, which contained money and a debit card, was stolen.

The second victim’s account was accessed, but the transaction failed.

Then on March 14, a woman in her 60s was shopping at a grocery store on McPhillips Street when she was approached on two separate occasions – once inside the store and once when she was putting away her groceries in the parking lot.

In this situation, police said a man attempted to distract her and managed to steal her cellphone.

No one was hurt. In all three incidents, the victims and suspects did not know each other.

Police emphasize the fact that the thefts were carried out after attempts to distract the victims. Winnipeggers are reminded to always be aware of their surroundings, especially when being approached by strangers.

Anyone with information on these incidents is asked to call 204-986-6222 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-8477.