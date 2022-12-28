Winnipeg police working to recruit female cadets

The Winnipeg Police Service (WPS) is looking to recruit more female cadets into the program.

The police service is using targeted recruiting ads to get women to join the Auxiliary Force Cadets program, with the recruiting team opening a specific window for women who are interested.

According to WPS cadet Bobbi-Jo Warkentin, the reason for this push for representation is due to a critical frontline need for more women.

“A large part of that comes from compulsory safety searches – a female can only be searched by a female cadet or a female officer,” she said in an interview with CTV Morning Live on Wednesday.

In addition to the searches, Warkentin said women bring a different perspective to the job, including sometimes having an easier time building rapport.

“For whatever reason, whatever case you’re there for, sometimes females, children and sometimes even males, they’re just more comfortable speaking with a female as opposed to especially a male in uniform,” she said.

Warkentin’s inspiration to become a cadet came from her mother, who was an RCMP officer.

She said she loves that her job provides both challenges and rewards, and that she gets to help her community.

“No day is the same and I think that’s great, and it’s such a stepping stone to further your career,” Warkentin said.

It’s a lengthy process to become a cadet Warkentin said, adding the most difficult aspect for her was the Police Officers Physical Abilities Test.

She noted that it is also a good idea for those interested to work on their physical health, ask the recruitment team any questions they may have, and volunteer.

“Get out there, get in your community, get involved,” she said.

“I find that’s always really helpful. You learn a lot of skills from volunteering that you don’t even realize are crucial to furthering yourself.

Those who want to find out more about the recruiting process and what it entails can find out details online.

Applications during the recruiting window for women will be accepted until Jan. 6.

- With files from CTV News' Nicole Dube