Winnipeg reaches agreement to provide municipal services for Kapyong Barracks redevelopment

Treaty One Nations and the City of Winnipeg have come to a proposed agreement for the city to provide municipal services at the former Kapyong Barracks site.

In a Wednesday news release, the city announced the two groups have arrived at the Gaawijijigemangit agreement, which is a municipal development and services agreement, for the proposed urban reserve at the Naawi-Oodena site.

The agreement says that Treaty One Nation will develop the site in conjunction with the Canada Lands Corporation (CLC). Treaty One Nation will develop 68 per cent of the lands, with CLC developing the remaining 32 per cent.

Winnipeg has agreed to provide services for the Nawa-Oodena site in a scope and manner consistent with the rest of the city. However, as Treaty One Nation develops and builds, it might choose to provide various services at the site.

Chief Gordon BlueSky, Treaty One Nation chairperson, said this is a time to celebrate the legacy of First Nations leaders.

“For two decades, they have pushed to reclaim our rightful place in Treaty One territory. The Gaawijijigemangit Agreement is a symbol of meaningful government to government collaboration and respectful negotiations,” he said.

“The Agreement is a major step forward in expanding Treaty One Nations’ leadership in the Manitoba economy.”

The governing council of the Treaty One Nations approved the agreement on May 27. Now, city council’s approval is needed before the signing with the seven Treaty One First Nations.

This proposed agreement is the result of discussion, review, and analysis of best practices.

The agreement provides the framework for future collaboration, with the city and Treaty One Nation recognizing that a development of this size will require ongoing work. The two groups have therefore agreed to the creation of a joint committee, which will help with the implementation and ongoing administration of the agreement.

Michael Jack, Winnipeg's chief administrative officer, said the collaborative approach to the Gaawijijigemangit agreement is unlike anything he’s experienced.

“While two other urban reserves currently exist within the City of Winnipeg, Naawi-Oodena is relatively novel in terms of size, magnitude of potential development, and scope of activities to be included,” he said.

The proposed agreement will go before the city’s executive policy committee on June 15.

Once it is formally approved, it is expected the lands will be added to the reserve shortly after, with the Treaty One Nation hoping to move forward with the development plans.