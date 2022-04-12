Winnipeg ready to clear streets as blizzard approaches

The City of Winnipeg says its crews are prepared to clear the streets in the event of the upcoming blizzard.

The city said it’s getting ready to plow overnight, with an emphasis on ensuring that emergency services have clear streets.

“We’ll have to see how much snow we’re going to get,” said Michael Cantor, manager of street maintenance, at a news conference on Tuesday.

“First we’re going to approach it as a normal major snow event, but if it intensifies, we’ll have to prioritize what we clear first.”

Cantor added if necessary the city will assign snow-clearing equipment to travel with emergency service personnel.

Jay Shaw, assistant chief of emergency management and public information, said the city’s top priorities are public safety and ensuring that critical services don’t fail.

“We are proactively thinking about staffing and implementing some of our continuity plans throughout the whole city,” Shaw said.

Cantor added that the city expects to use more than 200 pieces of plowing equipment.

However, he said, if Winnipeg gets more than 40 centimetres of snow over the span of two days it will take some time for the city to clear the sidewalks.

“We’re probably going to clear the streets and sidewalks a few times during this event. We’ll use all the equipment we have, and we’ll try to make sure that streets and sidewalks are accessible by priority,” Cantor said.

The City of Winnipeg will also be putting an extended snow route parking ban into place beginning on April 14 at 12 a.m.

While in effect, the ban prohibits drivers from parking on snow routes between midnight and 7 a.m.

The extended snow route parking ban will be in place until the city’s snow clearing efforts are completed.