Winnipeg, Regina mayors make friendly bet ahead of CFL West Final

With the CFL West Final coming up this weekend, it’s not just the Winnipeg Blue Bombers who will be facing off in a competition.

On Thursday, Winnipeg Mayor Brian Bowman tweeted that Regina Mayor Sandra Masters has agreed to take part in a bet – the losing team’s mayor will have to wear the opposing team’s jersey while doing community work over the holidays.

Bowman added that he’s looking forward to seeing Masters promote the Winnipeg Blue Bombers’ blue and gold.

Thanks to Regina Mayor Sandra Masters for agreeing to a friendly wager on the @CFL West Final. Losing team’s Mayor will wear opposing team's jersey while doing community work over the holidays. Look forward to seeing Mayor Masters promote @Wpg_BlueBombers Blue and Gold! #ForTheW pic.twitter.com/JY7ZrTL18h

The West Final takes place in Winnipeg on Sunday with the Bombers facing off against the Saskatchewan Roughriders. Kickoff is set for 3 p.m.