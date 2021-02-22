The Winnipeg Regional Health Authority (WRHA) and Shared Health are warning the public about fraudulent communications from people pretending to be WRHA staff.

The authority said individuals posing as WRHA management and staff have been requesting quotes, asking for responses to expressions of interest and making false purchase orders from suppliers.

The WRHA is asking any vendors who are approached with requests outside the normal open procurement process on Biddingo or Merx to contact the authority and verify the request with a representative of the WRHA or Shared Health.

The WRHA said anyone looking for information, or who has concerns or wants to report suspicious behaviour can email info@sharedhealthmb.ca.

The authority said the police have been advised of the situation.