Winnipeg resident charged in northern Ont. with sexual assault on multiple victims

A 24-year-old from Winnipeg, Man., is facing a list of charges including sexual assault against three people in northern Ontario, police say.

Ontario Provincial Police responded to the first complaint just after 7:30 p.m. Dec. 11 on Cedar Avenue in Temiskaming Shores, police said in a news release Tuesday.

"While investigating the initial complaint, police were alerted to a second complaint involving two more victims," OPP said.

"The victims were transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries."

The accused is charged with:

Sexual assault

Sexual assault on a person under 16 years of age with threats to a third person

Sexual assault on a person under 16 years of age causing bodily harm

Sexual interference

Invitation to sexual touching to someone under 16 years old

Robbery with violence

Assault with a weapon

Assault

Uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm

Police said the suspect remains in custody pending a bail hearing and is scheduled to appear in court Dec. 16.

Anyone with information about the incidents or who believes they were affected by similar circumstances is asked to call police at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers 1-800-222-TIPS.

SUPPORT AVAILABLE

If you or someone you know has been affected by crime and need emotional support, practical assistance information or community resources, Victims Services of Temiskaming & District can help 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Sexual violence centres across Ontario.

Resources for sexual assault survivors in Canada

If you or someone you know is struggling with sexual assault or trauma, the following resources are available to support people in crisis:

If you are in immediate danger or fear for your safety, you should call 911.

A full list of sexual assault centres in Canada that offer information, advocacy and counselling can be found at ReeseCommunity.com. Resources in your community can be found by entering your postal code.

Helplines, legal services and locations that offer sexual assault kits in Alberta, B.C., Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Quebec, Ontario and Nova Scotia can be found here.

National Residential School Crisis Line: +1 866 925 4419

24-hour crisis line: 416 597 8808

Canadian Human Trafficking Hotline: +1 833 900 1010

Trans Lifeline: +1 877 330 6366

Sexual misconduct support for current or former members of the Armed Forces: +1 844 750 1648

Read about your rights as a victim here.