Winnipeg residential parking ban going into effect

The city is declaring a residential parking ban starting Saturday at 7 a.m. when plowing of residential streets is set to begin.

The city said mild temperatures in the forecast will enable crews to clear the streets from the buildup of ice which resulted from a series of recent thawing and freezing conditions. The warmer temperatures should also reduce the risk of curb and boulevard damage during the cleanup.

Residents in designated snow zones are asked to find alternate places to park when their street is scheduled to be cleared. If not, their vehicle could be ticketed and towed.

Fines are $150, or $112.50 if paid early, and the vehicle may be towed to a nearby street. The city said if you believe your vehicle has been towed, you can contact 311 for help in finding it.

On Saturday, residents in zones C, G, J, L, P, and S will have to their vehicles off the streets as plowing will be ongoing until 7 p.m.

The rest of the schedule is listed below:

- Saturday, November 27, 2021, from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. on Sunday, November 28, 2021

D, F, H, K, M, N, R

- Sunday, November 28, 2021, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

B, I, O, Q, T, U, V

- Sunday, November 28, 2021, from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. on Monday, November 29, 2021

E

- Monday, November 29, 2021, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

A

If a street was not cleared as scheduled, the city said it will be done after plowing is completed citywide. To report a missed street, residents are asked to call 311 or report it online.

About 300 pieces of heavy equipment will be used for this cleanup and the city is reminding drivers to use caution when driving near them.

More information on the snow-clearing schedules and snow zones can be found online. (winnipeg.ca/snow embed link)