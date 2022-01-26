Winnipeg restaurant facing maximum penalty of $1 million for breaking health orders

One Winnipeg restaurant is facing a maximum penalty of $1 million for violating public health orders.

In Manitoba’s latest enforcement update released on Wednesday, it says the company operating as Tuxedo Village Family Restaurant and Monstrosity Burger is facing 12 public health order charges. The courts will determine the fine amount, which could be as high as $1 million.

When asked by CTV News Winnipeg for comment on the charges, the owners of Monstrosity Burger declined, saying, “We don't talk to fake news organizations that spread fear and propaganda but thanks anyways.”

Earlier in the month, CTV News Winnipeg reported the same restaurant was facing seven counts of violating public health orders.

Back in September, the province closed the restaurant to in-person dining after it was fined $40,000 for defying public health restrictions.

Manitoba’s latest enforcement update also shows that between Jan. 17 and 23, officials handed 36 other tickets to Manitobans breaking the rules. This includes one ticket for $1,296 and 35 tickets for $298 to people not wearing masks in public places.

The province’s data shows that 97 per cent of tickets were given out in the Southern Health Region, while three per cent were handed out in Winnipeg.

During this week, officials completed 1,800 inspections.