Winnipeg retirement home hosts tea party to honour Queen Elizabeth II

As people around the world watched while Queen Elizabeth II was laid to rest, a Winnipeg retirement home hosted a fitting farewell.

Residents and staff at Sturgeon Creek One Retirement Residence gathered early Monday at 5 a.m. to watch the Queen's funeral procession.

"The Queen has been my Queen for over 70 years. I remember King George, but that was a long time ago, but I think she's been great for the country," said Pat Chomaschewski, a resident at the home.

Queen Elizabeth II died on Sept. 8 at the age of 96, ending a 70-year-long reign.

"I'm just a, what do you call a follower of the Queen? I love her," Helen Carroll, another resident.

As the day continued, the residents’ time to remember The Queen did as well.

"We remember all of this, and it's kind of nice to celebrate the Queen," said another resident of the home. The resident said when the Queen got married in 1947 she sent some nylons along with a letter. She said she received a letter back signed by the Queen, which she framed and has kept.

"We see the Queen and she is the whole parcel – she is."

The day continued with a tea party reception in honour of the Queen, complete with cucumber sandwiches for lunch and afternoon tea with dainties and live music.

"It's important for them to remember some good experiences, some of their travels," said Kari Parker, lifestyle director at the home. "The Queen has served us for so many years, and is so well honoured and respected, and we want to pay our respects too."