Winnipeg riding still undecided two days following federal election

The race for one Winnipeg riding in the federal election still hasn't come to an end just yet.

Two days after the election, the riding of Charleswood-St. James-Assiniboia-Headingley remains undecided.

The battle for the seat in Parliament is between Marty Morantz of the Conservative Party of Canada and Doug Eyolfson with the Liberal Party of Canada.

As of Wednesday afternoon, Morantz has widened his lead over Eyolfson slightly, as he is up by 161 votes. He has secured 39 per cent of the vote, while Eyolfson sits at 38.6 per cent.

There are 169 of the 170 polls reporting.

Morantz won the seat back in 2019, beating out Eyolfson, who was the MP before him.

CTV News will provide more details once a winner is declared.