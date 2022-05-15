Winnipeg River property owners warned of rising lake levels

Property owners on the Winnipeg River are being urged to secure their docks and boats to higher ground, as Manitoba Hydro says water levels are expected to rise in the coming days.

On Friday, Manitoba Hydro said it is warning residents on the Winnipeg River from Pointe du Bois to Sagkeeng First Nation of increased water flows. This has been brought on by the rapid melt of snow and spring rains in Northwest Ontario and Southeast Manitoba.

Hydro said the Lake of the Woods Control Board (LWCB), which regulates the water levels of Lake of the Woods and Lac Seul, Ont., has made large increases in outflow from Lake of the Woods and Lac Seul into the Winnipeg River.

"Winnipeg River property owners and resource users will see water levels rise over the next 10 to 15 days in lakes upstream of Seven Sisters Generating Station," Manitoba Hydro said in an advisory, adding water levels will rise another 0.7 feet upstream of Silver Falls.

It said the following lakes are expected to rise:

Nutamik Lake is expected to rise 2.2 feet;

Dorothy Lake is expected to rise 1.9 feet;

Margaret/Eleanor Lake is expected to rise 1.7 feet; and

Sylvia Lake is expected to rise about 1.1 feet.

"Property owners and resource users in the affected areas are advised to secure docks and move items near the water (boats, floatation devices, etc.) to higher ground," Hydro said. "All boaters should be aware that water velocities will be much higher than last year and higher than normal regardless of location on the Winnipeg River."