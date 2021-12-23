Winnipeg runner ready for 48 hour marathon

A Winnipeg man is carrying on a holiday tradition by going for a run on Boxing Day.

But Junel Malapad’s doing a little more than just sweating off Christmas Day dinner.

December 26 marks Malapad’s sixth annual “Running Day” event, and, this year, he’s upping the ante.

“The past years, I’ve run a hundred kilometre,” Malapad told CTV News. “This year, it will be 48 hours.”

Malapad’s two day run means a whopping goal of 200 kilometres – nearly five times the length of a marathon.

“It’s something I’ve been doing for a while – I’m an ultra-marathoner,” Malapad said. “This isn’t something that I just do on a whim.”

His incredible journey kicks off at 11 a.m. on Boxing Day. He’ll be running around The Forks nearly non-stop during the 48 hours stretch with only two 30 minutes naps scheduled. Aside from that, he’ll only pause for brief food and bathroom breaks.

“I know what I need to eat every hour, and the times that I need to sleep is something that I’ve experimented with a few times.”

Malapad rented a room at Inn At The Forks for necessary stops, but, other than that, he’ll be on the move collecting donations for local non-profit Siloam Mission.

“They help a lot of people and I just want to help in my own way,” he explained. “And running is the way I can do it.”

Malapad’s fundraising goal this year is $20,000. Monetary donations can be made through Siloam Mission’s website.

During the event, people can donate to Siloam Mission by dropping off items in the Inn At The Forks parking lot. The organization has posted a list of urgent need donations online.