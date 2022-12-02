Winnipeg's 2023 Winter Leisure Guide is now available for viewing

Winnipeggers who are looking to try out a new activity, do something creative, or commit to a healthy lifestyle, can now peruse the City of Winnipeg’s 2023 Winter Leisure Guide online.

The city announced the guide’s availability on Thursday, adding that the Leisure Guide’s skating and swimming brochures are also available for viewing.

Registration for winter activities begins on Dec. 13 at 8 a.m. for Winnipeg residents, and Dec. 15 at 8 a.m. for non-residents.

Registration can be completed online, by calling 311, or in person at 395 Main Street or any city-run indoor pool. In-person registration will also be offered at the Cindy Klassen Recreation Complex on Dec. 13 from 8 a.m. to noon.

The city encourages those who plan to register online to check that they can successfully log in before the start of registration. Those who have trouble accessing their account can call 311.

Winnipeg noted there are also changes to swimming lessons for the 2023 Winter Leisure Guide, as the lessons are changing from the Canadian Red Cross to the Lifesaving Society’s Swim for Life program.

The city created a transition chart to show which Swim for Life level to register for based on the previous Red Cross levels.

Those who were registered for swim lessons in the fall 2022 session can also find their Swim for Life Level on their report card. Anyone who is still unsure, can contact 311 or visit their local pool to arrange a skills assessment,