Winnipeg's Blinkers Art and Project Space wins $50K Lacey Prize

Blinkers Art and Project Space in Winnipeg has won the $50,000 Lacey Prize.

Awarded every two years, the prize recognizes the role small arts organizations play in fostering Canadian creativity.

Blinkers bills itself as a genre-non-specific, volunteer-run project space for the arts and beyond.

The 2021 jury commended the not-for-profit for its commitment "to bring a robust range of artistic voices from across Canada to the vibrant cultural community of Winnipeg."

The runners-up, who each receive $20,000, were Halifax's Khyber Centre for the Arts and Vancouver's UNIT/PITT Society for Art and Critical Awareness.

Established in 2019, the prize is funded by a $1.3 million gift from oil and gas entrepreneur John Lacey and his late wife Naomi Lacey, and is jointly administered by the family and the National Gallery of Canada.