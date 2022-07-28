Winnipeg's Chaeban wins best ice cream in Canada

A local ice cream shop is celebrating after being named the best ice cream in Canada by a world-renowned agricultural fair.

Chaeban Ice Cream, located at 390 Osborne Street, placed in all four of the categories it entered at the Royal Agricultural Winter Fair. The popular Winnipeg spot took first place in two of the categories, as well as the overall "Grand Champion" award for its Salty Carl flavour.

The other winning flavours included the Syrian classic Abir Al Sham, which placed 6th, Prairie Berry which placed 5th, and Rocky Ricardo, which won first in the "chocolate with inclusions" category. Salty Carl won first in the "other" category, as well as grand champion.

It's a proud accomplishment for co-owners Joseph Chaeban and Zainab Ali.

"We just wanted to place, we didn't think we'd win first prize and grand champion," said Chaeban, "it was an honour to win that award because there were so many ice cream makers in Canada who entered."

The competition usually takes place in November at the Toronto agricultural fair, however, four of the nine food competitions – including ice cream – were moved up to June to ensure in-season judging.

Chaeban says it's the quality ingredients and three-day preparation process that makes their ice cream so good. He says they spend hours just making the hundreds of litres of caramel sauce needed for their grand champion flavour.

"It's so in demand that we have to make it every week. We're just making Salty Carl every week," said Ali, beaming with pride at the announcement.

"When we won, honestly, I'm like all that time being beside the stove, it paid off. We deserve it."