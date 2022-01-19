Winnipeg’s Cornish Library closed until spring

Winnipeg’s Cornish Library is temporarily closing until at least the spring after the building’s heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) system failed.

The city said the extended closure is due to supply chain issues in getting a replacement unit.

Anyone who had materials placed on hold at the library will be able to pick them up at the Harvey Smith Library, located at 999 Sargent Ave., starting on Friday.

For people who already have material checked out, the city said it can be returned to any one of the city’s other libraries.

For more information on library services, locations or hours head online at winnipeg.ca/library.