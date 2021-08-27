Winnipeg's Fall Leisure Guide now available; registration begins next week

Winnipeggers can now view the City of Winnipeg’s Fall 2021 Leisure Guide, as well as the Leisure Guide swimming and skating brochures online.

Registration for the activities begins on Aug. 31 at 8 a.m. Winnipeggers can complete the registration online or by calling 311. They can also register in-person at 395 Main St. from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday to Friday.

The city reminds anyone who intends to register online to make sure they can log in before the start of registration. Anyone who is having difficulties can call 311. There are also video tutorials available online.

All of the programs will follow public health restrictions and are subject to change depending on updates to the public health orders.

REOPENINGS AND CLOSURES

Earlier in the summer, the city reopened some of its recreational facilities. However, on Sept. 7 it will begin reopening the remainder of its indoor pools, fitness centres and arenas, with the exception of the St. James Civic Centre.

Winnipeggers will be able to book admission blocks at these facilities as of Sept. 2.

As for outdoor recreation, the city’s wading pools, outdoor pools and spray pads are set to close in the coming weeks.

The Fort Garry Lions, Happyland, Provencher and Windsor Park outdoor pools will be open until Sept. 3. The Freight House, Kildonan Park, St. Vital, Transcona Aquatic Park and Westdale outdoor pools will be open until the end of the day on Sept. 6.

Though most of the city’s wading pools have already closed for the year, the Central Park, Dakota Park, McKittrick Park and Westdale wading pools will stay open until the end of the day on Sept. 6.

The city’s spray pads will be open until 8:30 p.m. on Sept. 6.