Winnipeg's Munroe Library reopens following $220K in renovations

The City of Winnipeg’s Munroe Library reopened on Wednesday following renovations that include new paint and flooring.

The city noted that visitors will find a new service desk, a new interior book return with improved accessibility, and a bigger area for children.

Other new features at the library, located on London Street, include a tutorial room and a family literacy playground.

Winnipeg Mayor Brian Bowman said part of building the city for the future is investing in community spaces that bring residents together.

“Libraries serve to do just that every day. They’re vital to building healthy, thriving communities. They’re places for learning. They’re places that encourage engagement and help expand the minds of both young and old,” he said at the reopening event on Wednesday.

The mayor said he hopes the Munroe Library will continue to be a valuable community resource for years to come.

The budget for the renovation was $220,000.