Winnipeg's October heat wave nears record-breaking highs
A wave of unseasonably hot weather in Winnipeg has left the city just shy of breaking a decades-old record.
According to Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC), temperatures reached 29.7 C in Winnipeg as of 4 p.m. on Tuesday. The current heat record for Oct. 5 was set in 2011, when temperatures reached 31.1 C. While Tuesday's heat did not break any records, it pushed the city closer to setting a new record more than three-decades old.
Winnipeg was just 0.3 C shy of setting a new record for the most number of days with a temperature of 30 C or higher in a year. Currently 2021 is tied with the previous record set in 1988 of 35 days.
Parts of southern Manitoba saw some record-breaking temperatures on Tuesday.
Brandon hit 31.5 C, breaking the previous 30.9 C record set in 2011.
Melita heated up to 30.1 C, besting the 29.8 C record also set in 2011.
Gimli reached a full three degrees above the previous record of 26.7 C set in 2011, hitting 29.7 on Tuesday.
Steinbach also saw a jump in warm weather, reaching 29.5 C, breaking the record of 26.7 C set in 1961.
-with files from CTV's Colleen Bready
-
Crews tackling two-alarm house fire in York MillsCrews are responding to a two-alarm fire at a home under construction in the York Mills area in North York.
-
Ring road construction causes major delays with morning commutes in Valley Ridge, CrestmontCommuters in Valley Ridge and Crestmont were frustrated Tuesday morning by continuing construction work on the Calgary west ring road that caused major traffic delays during both the morning and evening commutes.
-
'We simply cannot afford a repeat scenario': No indoor Thanksgiving gatherings for unvaccinated AlbertansThe province is reminding Albertans to follow public health restrictions on gathering limits as Thanksgiving is less than a week away.
-
Third dose of vaccine to be available for health-care workers, people with AstraZeneca and Johnson & JohnsonManitoba health-care workers and people who didn't receive an mRNA shot will soon be able to receive a third dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.
-
B.C.'s extreme heat may be responsible for rotten pumpkin cropB.C.'s summer heat waves and recent downpours are being blamed for ruining much of the pumpkin crops at Maan Farms.
-
Nick Ritchie scores twice as Maple Leafs down Canadiens 6-2 in pre-season playNick Ritchie scored his first two goals for Toronto as the Maple Leafs defeated the Montreal Canadiens 6-2 in pre-season action Tuesday.
-
Critics accuse B.C. government of passing the buck on school vaccination mandatesB.C. has allowed school districts to decide whether to mandate vaccination for local teachers. Critics say they're simply passing the buck.
-
Man seen allegedly trying to gain entry to Leslieville homes at night wanted by policeToronto police are asking the public for help in identifying a man they believe to be involved in a prowl by night investigation in Leslieville.
-
Female driver taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries following Hamilton collisionA female driver is in hospital with life-threatening injuries following a two-vehicle collision in Hamilton.