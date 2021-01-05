The City of Winnipeg announced on Tuesday that it will begin to plow residential streets this week, which means the residential parking ban will come into effect.

The parking ban begins on Thursday at 7 a.m., and the city urges people to find out their snow zone letter so they can determine when their street is being plowed.

Winnipeggers can find out their snow zone letter by using the online address lookup tool, the Know Your Zone app, or by calling 311.

The parking ban schedule is as follows:

On Jan. 7 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. is zone letters D,G,H,P,S;

On Jan. 7 from 7 p.m. until Jan. 8 at 7 a.m. is zone letters E,F,J,K,L,M,N,R;

On Jan. 8 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. is zone letters B,I,O,Q, T,U,V;

On Jan. 8 from 7 p.m. to Jan. 9 at 7 a.m. is zone letter A; and

On Jan. 9 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. is zone letter C.

If the city does not clear a street as scheduled, then it will be plowed after clearing for the rest of the city is complete. Residents can report a missed street by contacting 311.

When crews are clearing a residential street, people who park on the street are asked to find somewhere else to park, such as an off-street driveway, a parking lot, or a nearby street that’s been cleared.

Drivers of any vehicles that are parked in violation of the residential parking ban could receive a $150 ticket ($112.50 if paid early) and the vehicle can be towed to a nearby street that’s not scheduled to be plowed or has already been cleared.

The city will be using approximately 300 pieces of heavy equipment to clear the snow. Drivers are urged to drive to the conditions and use caution when driving near this equipment.