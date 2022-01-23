Winnipeg’s residential parking ban lifted

Winnipeg’s residential parking ban has been lifted, but the city is reminding residents that the annual snow route parking ban is still in effect until the end of February.

If a residential street was not cleared as scheduled, residents are asked to contact 311 or make a report online on the city’s snow removal request form.

The city said missed streets and other additional snow clearing requirements will be addressed by crews in the next few days.

Winnipeggers should also watch for temporary no parking signs that may be placed on residential streets to accommodate snow-clearing operations. Vehicles left on those streets could be ticketed or towed.

More information on the Winnipeg’s snow-clearing operations can be found online.