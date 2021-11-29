Winnipeg’s snow route parking ban starts Wednesday

Drivers who park on the streets in Winnipeg may soon need to find a different overnight spot.

The city’s annual snow route parking ban takes effect on Wednesday, which prevents parking on designated streets between 2 a.m. and 7 a.m.

The ban allows city crews to keep priority streets free and clear from ice and snow during the winter so emergency vehicles can get around quickly and safely.

Vehicles parked on snow routes can be ticketed or towed.

Full information on the location of snow routes can be found on the city’s website , the Know Your Zone app or by calling 311.

RESIDENTIAL PARKING BAN CONTINUES

The residential parking ban in the city continues in its final zone on Monday.

Zone “A” is the final area set to be cleared, and work is expected to continue through to 7 p.m.

Crews are expected to clear missed streets after plowing has been finished citywide.

If your street was missed, you’re asked to report it to 311.