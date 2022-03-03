Winnipeg's Spring Leisure Guide is now available

Winnipeg’s Spring 2022 Leisure Guide is officially available for online viewing, with the city amending its vaccine and mask requirements for upcoming programming.

The city announced the launch of the guide on Thursday, noting the skating and swimming brochures are also available.

Registration for spring activities, which include dance, gymnastics, soccer and martial arts, begins on March 15 at 8 a.m. for Winnipeg residents, and March 17 at 8 a.m. for non-residents.

Registration can be completed online, by calling 311, or in person at a number of locations including 395 Main St. and any city-operated indoor pool except the St. James Civic Centre.

Those planning to register should ensure they can successfully log in to their account before registration starts. Anyone having trouble accessing their account can contact 311.

CHANGES TO PROTOCOLS

The city noted that as of March 1, proof of vaccination is no longer required to participate in programs at city-operated pools, arenas, and fitness and leisure centres.

The city also anticipates that as of March 15, masks will no longer be required inside of its facilities, but it will still strongly recommend wearing them.

The city’s programming is subject to change based on potential COVID-19 impacts.