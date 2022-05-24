Winnipeg's summer bike program is back; 30 km speed limits in effect

The Enhanced Summer Bike Route program is officially back in Winnipeg, and the speed limits are in effect on all the designated routes.

According to the City of Winnipeg, this year’s program includes a blanket speed limit of 30 km/h, as well as some additional weekend/summer measures specific to each street.

The speed limit is in effect 24/7 from the time signs are installed until Oct. 31. Individual routes will not be considered fully operational until after they are serviced by Winnipeg’s spring cleaning operation.

Currently, the city is in the process of putting up the weekend/summer informational signage on the barricades of the route’s entry and exit points. There will also be traffic calming measures for each route.

This past weekend Wellington Crescent, Wolseley Avenue, Kildonan Drive, Churchill Drive, Ravelston Avenue and Harbison Street opened. There are still eight other routes that need to receive their weekend/summer signage.

The weekend/summer measures will be in place during the weekends in May, June, September and October, but will be in effect daily throughout July and August. Descriptions of the weekend/summer restrictions, which include barricades and closures for each route, can be found online.