Winnipeg's tallest building preparing for tenants in the spring

People will soon be able to move into Winnipeg's tallest building.

A luxury apartment located at 300 Main Street will have its first tenants come the spring.

Construction cranes came down last week and now crews are focusing on the interior of the building.

"We're working towards phase one, which is opening floors three to 20 for spring. Completion of the project is anticipated for winter," said Jeff Lukin, the director of marketing for Artis Reit.

The 42-storey building will have 395 units and will also be home to Earl's Kitchen and Bar, which is set to open this winter.

Lukin said target residents range from young professionals to those who are retired or are wanting to downsize.

"I think living downtown especially, when activities and that start ramping up, there's countless restaurants just out the front door…the amenities at 300 Main are a draw for everyone."

He added that having this many people move to downtown will be beneficial for the area.

"I like the idea of growth in Winnipeg's downtown. I like the idea of seeing more vibrancy. I like the idea of seeing more activity. So I think this is a starting place."

The building is now pre-leasing for apartments and prices will start around $1,900 a month.

The rooms will range in size from 720 to over 1,700 square feet.

More details can be found online.