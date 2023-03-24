Winnipeg's temporary patio program is back, Mayor wants to see it stick

With patio season right around the corner, Winnipeg businesses now have the chance to apply for a temporary patio this summer.

The City of Winnipeg said it is accepting registrations for the temporary patio program, which allows eligible businesses to have a patio space from April 1 to Oct. 31.

"The temporary program has demonstrated we can simplify the process for adding patios while continuing to ensure they operate safely,” Mayor Scott Gillingham said in a news release.

The program started up in May 2020 amid pandemic restrictions, giving businesses a quick way to set up a temporary patio space. Last year, the city says 76 local businesses registered for the program

Winnipeg's mayor said he wants to see the program become a permanent addition to the city.

“I believe we should look at making that a permanent offering because it’s a win-win for local business and for Winnipeggers who want to enjoy our amazing summers," he said.

Council has requested the public service give a report on the feasibility of making this a long-term program.

For this year, however, council has waived the administrative costs for businesses registering for a temporary patio until March 2024.

Those looking to participate must submit a new registration form, as past registrations do not carry over.

The city said more information and details about the temporary patio registration process can be found on its website.