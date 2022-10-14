Fire impacting access to Winnipeg's Weston School
Access to Winnipeg’s Weston School may be impacted on Friday morning due to an apartment building fire in the area.
The Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service was called to the fire at a two-storey apartment building in the 100 block of Quelch Street just after 5:40 a.m.
Once at the scene, crews found smoke and flames coming from the building. Firefighters have been using aerial ladders to attack the fire from outside.
Crews continue to work to extinguish the fire and are expected to be in the area throughout the morning.
No one was hurt in the fire. Residents of a nearby building were evacuated as a precaution.
Both directions of Logan Avenue between Cecil Street and Vine Street will be closed until work is complete.
Access to Weston School may be temporarily impacted. The school said families can choose to keep students at home or bring them to Keewatin Prairie Community School.
-
Voting opens for LaSalle and Tecumseh residentsResidents in Tecumseh and LaSalle can begin voting casting their ballot in the municipal election.
-
City of Barrie seeks local musical act to perform live at this year's Downtown CountdownThe City of Barrie hopes to find a local band or musician to perform at New Year's Downtown Countdown.
-
Alphonso Davies back training with Bayern Munich after head injuryCanadian star Alphonso Davies, who had to be helped off the field last weekend after taking a boot to the head, was back training Friday with Bayern Munich.
-
-
OPP seize $30K in drugs, firearms in Kirkland Lake drug bust, charge twoTwo Kirkland Lake residents have been charged with drug trafficking following a raid on a Pollock Avenue home this week, Ontario Provincial Police say.
-
Three new COVID-19 deaths in OttawaIn its update on the COVID-19 situation in Ottawa on Friday, Ottawa Public Health reported three new deaths linked to COVID-19 since Tuesday, along with 287 new laboratory confirmed cases.
-
RCMP investigating possible grave site at former residential school in ManitobaRCMP are working with a First Nation in western Manitoba to investigate potential graves.
-
Strathroy-Caradoc man pleads guilty to his part in double shootingA Strathroy-Caradoc man has pleaded guilty to his part in a double shooting that took place in that community. Alexandre Allie, 27, who was arrested trying to cross the border into the U.S. was facing several criminal charges.
-
Person of interest sought in Crescent Heights deathThe Calgary Police Service is seeking a man who may have information in connection with the death of a woman whose body was found in an abandoned home in the summer.