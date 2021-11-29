Winnipeg school closed due to flooding

A school in Winnipeg will be closed for at least the next two days due to a flood inside.

The Winnipeg School Division (WSD) announced Monday that David Livingstone Community School, a nursery to Grade 8 school on Flora Avenue, is closed Monday and Tuesday because of the flood. Parents are being contacted by the school to keep children home or pick them up if they’ve already been dropped off at the school.

The WSD added a daycare in the school is also closed.

“Winnipeg School Division Buildings Department is investigating the flood and work has already begun to remove several feet of water from parts of the building most affected,” the division said in a statement. “Parents are asked to check the Winnipeg School Division website Wednesday morning to confirm if the school has reopened.”

CTV Winnipeg will update this story.