Winnipeg school put in Hold and Secure over serious incident in the community

An elementary school in the Worthington area was placed in a Hold and Secure Thursday afternoon.

A spokesperson with the Louis Riel School Division said Victor Mager School received information from Winnipeg police over the lunch hour saying there was a "serious incident in the community."

The school was placed in a Hold and Secure, with the spokesperson saying it was lifted at 1:52 p.m.

Details are limited at this time.

CTV News has reached out to police and no information on the incident was available at this time.