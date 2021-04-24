Winnipeg school switching to remote learning following string of COVID-19 cases

A Winnipeg school part of the Louis Riel School Division (LRSD) is switching to remote learning after several cases of COVID-19 were identified among staff and students.

École Marie-Anne Gaboury (EMAG) will start remote learning on April 26 and it will stay in effect until Friday, May 7.

"This decision will prevent any possibility of transmission in the school and ensure we have the staff capacity to provide learning from home over the next two weeks," said Christian Michalik, the superintendent for LRSD, in a letter sent to parents and guardians.

Michalik said the situation will be reassessed before May 10, which is the day the school division plans to have everyone back in class.

The school division said it has dealt with several cases since Thursday, April 15, and, as of April 23, a spokesperson for the division said 12 students and staff are positive cases.

"These 12 positive cases required 103 students or 26 per cent of the total EMAG student population to self-isolate at home," the spokesperson said in an email to CTV News.

Michalik said in the letter that the school division expects more positive cases to be identified over the weekend.

The spokesperson said the school division is in contact with public health and Manitoba Education officials to help deal with the current situation.

CTV News has reached out to the province for a comment.