Winnipeg schools put into hold and secure over report of person with weapon

Fort Richmond Collegiate, as well other nearby schools, were put into a hold and secure on Thursday following the report of an individual with a weapon.

The Winnipeg Police Service responded to the incident around 1:30 p.m., after learning there was a person in possession of a weapon -- possibly a gun -- at Fort Richmond Collegiate.

After the school and nearby schools were put in a hold and secure, officers found a teenage boy off of school property and took him into custody. Police seized an airsoft gun.

No one was physically injured and police continue to investigate.

After approximately two hours, the hold and secure was lifted.