Winnipeg set to defend its title as Kilt Skate Capital of Canada

Though Winnipeg has long been known as the Slurpee Capital of the World, it is working to defend another title that has people hitting the ice while donning kilts.

Last March, Winnipeg was crowned the 2021 Kilt Skate Capital of Canada after many Winnipeggers rose to the occasion and went skating while wearing kilts and tartans.

Now, the St. Andrews Society of Winnipeg is hoping to seize the title for second year in a row.

“It’s just having some fun, celebrating Scottish culture and heritage,” said Evelyn Mitchell, president of the St. Andrews Society of Winnipeg, in an interview on Tuesday.

Mitchell explained this year’s Great Canadian Kilt Skate is a hybrid model of the event, as people can attend an in-person event or participate from their local rinks.

Winnipeggers are invited to attend a group kilt skating event at The Forks from one to three p.m. on Feb. 21, or they can post of a photo of themselves at their local rinks donning their skates and a bit of plaid with the hashtags #kiltskate2022wpg #ottscott #ScotlandIsNow.

The event at the Forks meets at Al Simmons’ warming hut called the ‘Sounds Crazy Caboose.’

“Even if you don’t skate or even if you only skate for two minutes as opposed to two hours, or if you just want to come out and enjoy yourself outside, outdoors, celebrating Scottish culture and heritage – that’s perfect. We’re glad to see you,” Mitchell said.

Mitchell said the winning city is selected based on enthusiasm and the number of participants in the Great Canadian Kilt Skate.

“Basically showing how much enthusiasm the community has and all the different people that get involved and participate – that’s usually how they determine who is the winner,” she explained.

For any Winnipeggers hesitant about wearing a kilt in the freezing cold, Mitchell noted you could always wear pants underneath.

“It’s just fun. It’s just skating and waving a flag. Just celebrating being outdoors in winter,” she said.

The competition runs from Dec. 31 to the end of February.