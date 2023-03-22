Winnipeg still waiting for opening date for Zellers
Fans of Zellers looking to shop locally at the revamped store in Winnipeg will have to keep waiting.
While some Zellers locations will be opening in Hudson’s Bay Company (HBC) stores in Alberta and Ontario this week, the location at St. Vital Centre in Winnipeg is not yet open.
“No opening date to announce for Winnipeg yet,” a spokesperson for HBC said in an emailed statement on Wednesday to CTV News Winnipeg.
There are 25 stores across Canada that will feature a Zellers section with discount merchandise. Food trucks will be coming to the stores to serve “fan favourites” that were on the menu at restaurants in Zellers.
HBC is also officially launching its Zellers website Thursday.
Zellers closed most of its stores in 2013, but began teasing a comeback last year.
