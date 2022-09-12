Winnipeg Street overpass at Ring Road open to traffic

The Winnipeg Street overpass at Ring Road is now open to traffic.

Detours were in place over the weekend while the demolition of the existing overpass took place.

Most of the traffic restrictions have been removed. However, eastbound Ring Road traffic will not be able to turn left onto the northbound Winnipeg St while the new ramp is completed and will be detoured for the next four to six weeks, according to a release from the City of Regina.

Work in the area continues and City of Regina crews will advise residents of future restrictions.

The second stage of the Winnipeg Street Overpass Project formally began on Mar. 23, 2022. Construction costs for the project totalled approximately $28.8 million.

Extensive modifications were made to the new interchange in an attempt to improve traffic flow, pedestrian connectivity and safety, according to the City of Regina.

Other improvements include new traffic signals, street lighting and extra turning lanes.

A multi-use pathway is also set to be constructed between 7th Ave and Mount Pleasant.

For more information on the Winnipeg Street Overpass project, you can visit the Road Report on the City of Regina’s website.