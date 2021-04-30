Winnipeg student robbed at knifepoint while riding bike to school: police

A Winnipeg student was robbed at knifepoint while riding their bike to school, according to police.

The incident took place on Thursday morning around 8:45 a.m. near Route 80 and Bishop Grandin Boulevard.

According to police, the two suspects, who were both wearing sky-mask-type face coverings and had a knife, demanded the student’s bike and money. Officers said the suspects then left the area.

Police describe the suspects as two males in their late teens. They said one is about six feet tall and the other five foot nine.

The Winnipeg Police Service school resource officers are working with the Pembina Trails School Division to investigate this incident, as well as to provide follow-up and safety messaging for the community.

“We have shared this information with the school’s community,” the school division said in a statement.

“Our staff have been asked to watch for these suspects in the neighbourhood and teachers have also reviewed street safety with their students.”

The student is safe and was back in class on Friday.