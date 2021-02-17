Winnipeg police say a taxi driver was threatened and carjacked after a passenger became 'belligerent and aggressive.'

On Monday evening, police said a 41-year-old taxi driver picked up a passenger in the first 100 block of Furby Street. He was asked to drive to the area of Salter Street and Manitoba Avenue, police said.

"While on the way, the fare became belligerent and aggressive – at one point threatening to stab the driver," police said in a release.

After reaching the destination, police said the driver jumped out of the vehicle and was chased around it by the passenger who then allegedly stole it.

Police were called for a report of a carjacking around 9:37 p.m., and used the police helicopter Air1 to track down the stolen taxi in a back lane in the 300 block of Boyd Avenue.

Police said a man was seen getting out of the taxi and going into a house in the 300 block of Redwood Avenue. Officers went to the house and arrested a man who allegedly had the taxi's camera and fuse box with him.

The fuse box had been ripped out of the taxi, causing damage, police said.

Charles Roger Knott, 27, of Winnipeg is facing charges of robbery, theft under $5,000, mischief under $5,000/obstructing enjoyment, uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm, and driving without a licence or an invalid licence.

Police said he was detained in custody. The charges have not been tested in court.